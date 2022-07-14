Police dog finds missing man in Kettle Moraine State Forest

article

A Cedarburg police K-9 helped find a missing Kewaskum man Thursday morning, July 14.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the man, who is elderly with dementia and limited mobility, walked away from home shortly before 8 a.m.

Deputies responded and searched the area of the home, which is within Kettle Moraine State Forest. Drones were used to view the trails and fields – but could not see into the woods due to the tree cover.

The K-9 team was called and helped search the woods, and the man was found uninjured around 10 a.m.