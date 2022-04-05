Expand / Collapse search

Police chase, wanted Milwaukee man arrested: sheriff

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Dvarion Beamon (Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. - A wanted Milwaukee man was arrested after a police chase from Columbia County into Marquette County early Tuesday morning, April 5.

The suspect, identified by the Columbia County Sheriff's Office as 27-year-old Dvarion Beamon, allegedly had active warrants out for his arrest from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Milwaukee Police Department.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, Beamon had allegedly fled a traffic stop in Baraboo. The car was spotted shortly thereafter, around 12:15 a.m., on State Highway 33 and I-90 near Portage.

When Columbia County deputies tried to stop the car, it "immediately" sped off, according to the sheriff's office – reaching speeds as high as 125 mph as a police chase ensued down I-39 into Marquette County.

Near Endeavor, Marquette County deputies used a "tire deflation device" that brought the car to a stop after it tried to get off the interstate with both of its front tires flattened.

Beamon had fled from law enforcement on "several prior occasions" and was wanted for "serious" weapons violations, officials said. He was jailed in Columbia County on pending charges and was also issued traffic citations.

