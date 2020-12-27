Police ask for help locating missing 16-year-old Milwaukee girl

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old Milwaukee girl.

Tiana R. Rowlee was last seen leaving her residence near 16th and Meinecke on Tuesday, Dec. 22 around 7:00 p.m.

She is described as an African-American female, 16 years old, 5’3", 160 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt with a black shirt underneath, blue jeans and pink/white Jordan shoes.

Rowlee is not considered a critical missing at this time.

Anyone with any information on Rowlee’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-933-4444.