Police ask for help locating missing 13-year-old Milwaukee girl

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old Milwaukee girl.

Sopherira Lacy went missing on January 30, 2021, at approximately 9:41 a.m. from the area of Hopkins and Villard

Police say Lacy left her residence and did not return.

Lacy is described as an African American female, 13-years of age, 5’00" tall and 124 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

She is not considered a critical missing at this time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.