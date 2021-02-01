Expand / Collapse search

Police ask for help locating missing 13-year-old Milwaukee girl

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Sopherira Lacy

MILWAUKEE - Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old Milwaukee girl.

Sopherira Lacy went missing on January 30, 2021, at approximately 9:41 a.m. from the area of Hopkins and Villard 

Police say Lacy left her residence and did not return.

Lacy is described as an African American female, 13-years of age, 5’00" tall and 124 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

She is not considered a critical missing at this time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272

ProHealth Care loosens hospital visitation policy amid pandemic
slideshow

ProHealth Care loosens hospital visitation policy amid pandemic

ProHealth Care is loosening hospital visitation rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MCSO deputies respond to 184 traffic-related calls during winter storm
slideshow

MCSO deputies respond to 184 traffic-related calls during winter storm

the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office responded to more than 184 vehicle-related incidents during snowstorm.