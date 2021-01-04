Police ask for help identifying 2 wanted in strong-armed robbery

Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying and locating two suspects wanted in a strong-armed robbery of a gas station near N. Hawley Road and W. Wisconsin Avenue on Dec.15 around 10 p.m.

Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, 20-30 years old, 5’08"-6’00", 160lbs-180lbs, wearing blue jeans, a white jacket with a hood, white shoes with black soles and a blue medical type mask.

Suspect #2 is described as a Black male, 20-30 years old, 6’00"-6’02", 210lbs-230lbs, wearing black sweatpants, black shoes, and an orange hooded sweatshirt with a black stripe across the stomach area with "Jordan" written on it.

The suspect vehicle is a maroon 2018-2020 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab, chrome wheels/trim with unknown registration on the front and back bumpers.

Suspect vehicle

Police say the suspects entered the business and removed property and cash. When confronted by an employee, the suspects threatened physical violence.

Advertisement

Suspects fled in the suspect vehicle, driven by a third, unknown person. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wauwatosa Police at 414-471-8430.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android