Police: Armed robbery suspect fatally shot by customer with carry permit in Northeast Philadelphia

A suspect in an attempted robbery inside a Northeast Philadelphia restaurant has died after police say he was shot by a customer with a gun of his own.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at a Wingstop on the 2100 block of Cottman Avenue.

Police say the 53-year-old suspect went behind the counter and pointed a gun at the employees, demanding money.

A male customer then walked into the store and investigators say the suspect demanded he hand over his cellphone.

At that time, police say the customer pulled out a firearm he is licensed to carry and fired one shot at the suspect, hitting him in the neck.

Police say a customer fatally shot an robbery suspect inside a Wingstop on the 2100 block of Cottman Avenue Sunday night.

The suspect later succumbed to his injuries.

The customer who fired the shot, a man in his 20s, was interviewed by detectives and no charges have been filed at this time.

At least 20 people were hurt in more than a dozen shootings over the weekend across the city.

