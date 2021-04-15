Police: 4 dogs die in fire on Milwaukee's south side

article

Four chihuahuas died in a house fire on Milwaukee's south side Thursday evening, April 15, police said.

The fire happened near 5th Place and Becher Street -- a few blocks east of Kosciuszko Park -- around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the fire appears to be accidental and may have started in the home's kitchen. They described it as a "hoarding situation."

No injuries to anyone else were reported. A fifth chihuahua that was in the house survived.

The incident remains under investigation.

