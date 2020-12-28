Police: 35-year-old man shot, wounded in Milwaukee, no arrests made
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred Sunday, Dec. 27 near 68th and Carmen. It happened around 10:30 p.m.
Police say a 35-year-old man was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.