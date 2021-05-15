Police: 3 shot in Milwaukee, separate incidents

Police are investigating three separate shootings that left three injured, including a 2-year-old girl Friday night, May 14.

The first shooting happened near 28th and Grant on the city's southside around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek a known suspect in this case.

The second happened near 30th and Chambers around 8:30 p.m.

The victim, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained a gunshot wound with serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Additionally, a 2-year-old girl was seriously injured in a shooting near 48th and Marion late Friday night.

Anyone with any information in any of these cases is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

