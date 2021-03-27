Police: 21-year-old shot near 34th and Clarke in Milwaukee

article

A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, March 27.

Police said the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near 34th and Clarke.

Authorities are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).

