Police: 21-year-old shot near 34th and Clarke in Milwaukee
article
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Milwaukee's north side Saturday, March 27.
Police said the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. near 34th and Clarke.
Authorities are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
Advertisement