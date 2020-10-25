Police: 2 men shot, 1 fatally near 41st and Nash

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near N. 41st Street and W. Nash Street around 2:40 a.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation shows an unknown male force entry into the residence and began shooting.

A 61-year old man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 41-year old man was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

