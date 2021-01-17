Police: 2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Milwaukee

Police are investigating two shootings that happened over the weekend in Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened near 40th and Chambers shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, but wasn't reported until Saturday, Jan. 16.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was in her residence when shots were fired from the outside and she was subsequently struck. She sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

The second shooting happened Saturday around 3:45 p.m. near 19th and Hampton. The victim, a 22-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He walked into a hospital and is in stable condition.

The shooting is the result of a robbery.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects in each case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or p3 Tips App.