14-year-old killed in Woodbury shooting at graduation party

Woodbury Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Saturday night near a graduation party. A 14-year-old boy was killed in the incident.

Police say they received a 911 call from someone saying, "Help me." Dispatchers also noted several people screaming on the 911 call before it was disconnected. Other 911 calls from the scene said someone had been shot.

Upon arrival just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, police found 30-40 people at a graduation party nearby, where witnesses say a white and a dark SUV were both involved in the shooting.

Police say several houses in the area of 6100 block of Edgewood Avenue were hit by gunfire, but no injuries were reported other than the boy's.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, which includes incidents in nearby Maplewood and Oakdale where those two same vehicles are believed to be involved, police say. The Minnesota BCA is assisting in the investigation.

Law enforcement said they do not believe there is any danger to the public and that the shooters and victim know each other.

FOX 9 spoke to the mother of a 16-year-old Tartan High School Student who was at the graduation party, and is now "very shaken up."

"She’s going to a graduation party. This stuff shouldn’t be happening. I was very scared…" Melinda said. "Terrified, I mean terrified."

Sunday morning, family identified the 14-year-old victim of the shooting as Demaris Nathan Hobbs-Ekdahl --an incoming sophomore at Tartan High School who was cherished by his loved ones. The Ekdahls say after a confrontation at the party, Demaris was shot in the back while trying to leave in a car with his brother.

To help the boy's family pay for funeral expenses, visit their GoFundMe page.

Vigil honors Demaris

Ekdahl's life was honored on Sunday in a vigil held in Oakdale, Minnesota.

"He’s a good kid," said Trisha Ekdahl. "He didn’t deserve it. He wasn’t in the streets. He wasn’t a gangmember, he didn’t do nothing wrong. Nothing."

Trisha Ekdahl's life has been blown apart with her 14-year-old son's killing overnight.

"He was leaving the scene and they shot the car up," Ekdahl said. "And he told his other brother I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe."

The Tartan High School football player remembered for his love of fast cars, sports, and as someone who stayed out of trouble. The family said he called his mom wanting to leave the party after three men pulled a gun on his older brother.

They shot him in back as they were driving away.

"He was only 14-years-old," said Demaris' grandmother. "He doesn’t belong where he’s at. He belongs with us."

His grandmother making a desperate plea for the gun violence to end. "This has got to stop. You guys put the guns down. You’re not doing anything but damaging families and killing people that are innocent babies."

His mother still waiting for police to find the gunmen.

"They deserve to rot," said Trisha. "They deserve to go to jail for life."