Police: 1 dead, 4 others injured in Plover altercation

Crime and Public Safety
PLOVER, Wis. - One person has died and four others have been injured in what police describe as an altercation in central Wisconsin early Monday, Feb. 8.

Officers were dispatched about 1 a.m. on a report of a disturbance in Plover. At the scene they found one man dead and another male with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. He was alert and conscious and taken to the hospital.

Two additional males and a female suffered various injuries in the altercation. Two of the three individuals were transported to medical facilities, Chief Daniel Ault said in a statement.

Investigators remained at the scene hours later. The Portage County Sheriff's Office, state Department of Justice, State Patrol and Stevens Point police assisted Plover police.

