Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics Wisconsin: 'So uplifting'

With temperatures in the teens, plus wind chill, Milwaukee's annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Wisconsin had people freezin' for a reason Saturday.

"I can’t feel my toes," said Romon Price.

"We talk about being brave into the attempt, today is the time to be brave," said Chad Hershner, president and CEO of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Hundreds of people sure were brave as they dove into Lake Michigan.

"This was nothing, we used to do it this stuff all the time," Tyler Poe said.

Poe and his teammates at Washington High School said they were up for any challenge.

"It was alright, cold, I did it for my family, my coach, all of them," said Poe.

"It’s much of an awareness that everyone is out here doing it," Olivia Hudson said.

"It’s about showing to the world that people with intellectual disabilities are equal humans and investing in them," Hershner said. "It’s just so uplifting."

Hershner said every dollar raised goes toward year-round programming in sports and health for Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.

This was the organization's 25th plunge, Hershner said. Over the years, they've raised more than $20 million to support Special Olympics Wisconsin athletes.