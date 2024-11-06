Pocan defeats Olsen in Wisconsin's 2nd District; view results

article

The Brief Mark Pocan defeated Erik Olsen in the race for Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District. Pocan, a Democrat, has represented the district since 2013. Olsen, a Republican, previously ran for the seat and lost in 2022.



Incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) defeated Republican challenger Erik Olsen on Tuesday in the race for Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District.

Who is Mark Pocan?

Pocan credits his political roots to going door-to-door in Kenosha with his father, a longtime city alderman. He earned a journalism degree in 1986 and opened his own small business, which he continues to own and run today.

In college, Pocan got involved with the Democratic Party at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, leading to his 1991 election to the Dane County Board of Supervisors. He served three terms.

Pocan was elected in 1998 to succeed Tammy Baldwin and represent Wisconsin's 78th District in the state Assembly. He held the seat for 14 years until he was elected to serve his first term in Congress, once again succeeding Baldwin. He has represented the state's 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2013.

The Pocan campaign notes public education, clean energy, and raising the minimum wage as key issues for the Democrat incumbent. You can find details about Pocan's stance on those issues and others on his campaign website.

Who is Erik Olsen?

Olsen grew up in Madison and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School. He has practiced law in both Wisconsin and federal courts for nearly 20 years.

In 2022, Olsen ran against Pocan and lost. In both 2022 and 2024, Olsen defeated Charity Barry in the Republican primary.

The Olsen campaign notes the wars in Ukraine and Israel, the economy and U.S. border security as key issues for the Republican challenger. You can find details about Olsen's stance on those issues and others on his campaign website.