Plymouth teacher charged with sexual assault by school staff

A Plymouth teacher is now charged with sexual assault by school staff.

Prosecutors say she had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Prosecutors charged 40-year-old Marcie Zimmerman with having a sexual relationship with a female student at Plymouth High School. Prosecutors say the sexual assault happened in 2023, but it's what happened this summer that led to formal charges.

In court

What we know:

Marcie Zimmerman sat in Fond du Lac County Court on Thursday, Aug. 28, facing multiple charges including sexual assault of a student by school staff.

Marcie Zimmerman

Investigators say Zimmerman was the 16-year-old's culinary teacher at Plymouth High School.

"The allegations consist of a student-teacher relationship – a relationship of trust that the defendant took advantage of," said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Radish.

Related article

2023 incident

The backstory:

The student told investigators she'd talk to Zimmerman about personal issues and mental health struggles.

Prosecutors say the two exchanged dozens of sexually explicit photos and the victim slept at Zimmerman's house multiple times.

That's where prosecutors say the sexual assault occurred, and why the case is being tried in Fond du Lac County.

Plymouth High School

"The defendant sending nude photos and videos to the victim as well as the victim sending similar material to the defendant," added Radish.

Prosecutors say the victim, who is now graduated, had blocked Zimmerman and told her not to contact her again.

The victim told investigators Zimmerman would, in return, make suicidal comments, and say their relationship would be made public.

In July, investigators say Zimmerman showed up to the victim's work.

Marcie Zimmerman in Court (virtually)

"The defendant allegedly going to Walmart and following the victim after the allegations of the assault," said Radish.

Prosecutors say the victim tried reporting the relationship to the school in 2023, but Zimmerman remained employed.

"We adamantly deny almost every single allegation – absolutely every single allegation," said Kirk Everson, Zimmerman's defense attorney.

Zimmerman’s family was in court too. They did not want to comment.

Her bond was set at $250,000.

FOX6 reached out to the Plymouth School District for comment, but haven't heard back.