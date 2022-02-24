Expand / Collapse search

Heart transplant patient, doctor reunite 25 years after surgery

MILWAUKEE - Glenn Stuckman of Plymouth celebrated a special anniversary Thursday – 25 years since he had a heart transplant.

Thursday, Stuckman went back to Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center where he had the procedure and met with Dr. John Crouch, the cardiothoracic surgeon who saved his life.

"I'm a very active person, I work long hours, I enjoy working – sadly enough," Stuckman said. "I can't say I have had any problems since my transplant."

Stuckman was 33 years old when he had a viral infection and needed the transplant.

