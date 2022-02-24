Heart transplant patient, doctor reunite 25 years after surgery

Glenn Stuckman of Plymouth celebrated a special anniversary Thursday – 25 years since he had a heart transplant.

Thursday, Stuckman went back to Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center where he had the procedure and met with Dr. John Crouch, the cardiothoracic surgeon who saved his life.

"I'm a very active person, I work long hours, I enjoy working – sadly enough," Stuckman said. "I can't say I have had any problems since my transplant."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Stuckman was 33 years old when he had a viral infection and needed the transplant.