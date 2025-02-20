Pleasant Prairie uncleared snow, man unable to get around safely

The Brief Uncleared snow and ice has created a problem in some parts of Pleasant Prairie. A man who uses a wheelchair said it creates a roadblock every day. In a statement, the village pointed to an "unresolved jurisdictional matter."



Navigating through snow and ice is a challenge for people in some parts of Pleasant Prairie. And for one man who uses a wheelchair, it's been difficult to move forward.

Snow-and-ice roadblock

Local perspective:

Derek Thompson

Derek Thompson faces a roadblock every day.

"Moving through the snow on this wheelchair won't work. I got to be in the street," he said.

Thompson said it's hard to get around in Pleasant Prairie, especially near 75th Street and 118th Avenue, where sidewalks and crosswalks are covered in snow and ice.

Uncleared snow in Pleasant Prairie

"Just last night, I almost got hit by two cars making the turn right there on 75th Street, so it's real critical out here," he said.

Brandon Fitpzatrick, Thompson's friend, tried to address things himself but said it was so bad his shovel snapped due to all the ice. Since then, they have both called the village of Pleasant Prairie to get it addressed – but have had no luck.

"Somebody can lose their life out there due to their negligence," Fitzpatrick said.

"That's why I pray first before I come out here," said Thompson. "God watch over me while I'm on these streets."

Village of Pleasant Prairie

Why isn't it cleared?

What they're saying:

FOX6 News reached out to Pleasant Prairie for answers. In a written statement, the village said it is aware of the reports and said in part:

"Sidewalk maintenance in the roadway median remains an unresolved jurisdictional matter, as the city of Kenosha and the village of Pleasant Prairie front different sections of the roadway. Discussions are underway to clarify responsibilities, coordinate efforts, and implement a solution as soon as possible."

Thompson said he hopes a solution is implemented sooner rather than later.