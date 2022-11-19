Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children dead
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that killed two children on Friday, Nov. 18.
Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m.
After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one of the cars and administered life-saving measures.
Officials said the children and their parents were transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and Aurora Medical Center Kenosha. Both children, a four-year-old boy and a nine-month-old girl died at the hospital from injuries sustained as a result of the collision.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police said the cause of the accident remains under investigation. The intersection is now open to traffic.