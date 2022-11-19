Pleasant Prairie rollover crash; 2 children dead

article

Pleasant Prairie Police Department responded to an accident involving two vehicles near Springbrook and Highway 31 that killed two children on Friday, Nov. 18.

Police said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, officers extricated two children from one of the cars and administered life-saving measures.

Officials said the children and their parents were transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital and Aurora Medical Center Kenosha. Both children, a four-year-old boy and a nine-month-old girl died at the hospital from injuries sustained as a result of the collision.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police said the cause of the accident remains under investigation. The intersection is now open to traffic.

