Pleasant Prairie police car hit, officer taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie Police Department

Pleasant Prairie Police Department

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Pleasant Prairie police officer was taken to the hospital after their squad car was hit by a pickup truck on Friday afternoon, Sept. 24.

Police said the officer was responding to a non-emergency service call on Sheridan Road just north of the state line when the crash happened. Both vehicles were headed southbound at the time.

The squad car sustained "heavy" rear-end damage and the pickup truck had "substantial" damage to its front end. The pickup truck left the road.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was its sole occupant, was conscious and spoke to emergency personal after the incident.

The officer, a 5-year veteran, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting the accident investigation.

