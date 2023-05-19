Pleasant Prairie police chase ends with wreck, driver gets away barefoot

Pleasant Prairie police released dash camera video on Friday, May 19 of a police chase that was initiated after officers tried to stop the driver for speeding.

Officials say the chase happened Wednesday night, May 17. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, the driver decided to flee instead of pull over.

A post on the Pleasant Prairie Police Department Facebook page said the "result was a totaled car and some new felony charges to go with his already active warrants through Racine and Florida."

The post goes on to say…

"Although our offender managed to get away on foot, he did so barefooted since he left his slippers outside the car. He also left his phone, ID, fingerprints and DNA inside the car."

"Sir, we have your property with us, and we'll be in touch soon."