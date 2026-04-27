Pleasant Prairie police chase; suspect arrested, malnourished animal located

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The Brief A police pursuit on Saturday, April 25, followed a driver who repeatedly endangered others by entering oncoming traffic lanes. Officers safely apprehended the suspect by pinning their vehicle after terminating the initial high-speed chase. A malnourished animal was rescued from the suspect's vehicle and transported to the Wisconsin Humane Society for care.



Pleasant Prairie police were engaged in a police chase early on Saturday, April 25 that led to the arrest of a suspect.

Police chase ends with "controlled intervention"

What we know:

A post on the Pleasant Prairie Police Department Facebook page says this started early Saturday when a Pleasant Prairie officer stopped to check on a disabled motorist on Highway 50. The vehicle fled entering the oncoming traffic lanes of Green Bay Road.

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Officers attempted multiple intervention strategies, including a tire deflation device and a moving roadblock. The suspect avoided the tire deflation device by crossing back into oncoming traffic within an active construction zone and later swerved toward a squad car during the roadblock attempt. The suspect again entered oncoming traffic and continued into the construction zone.

Due to the imminent danger posed to construction crews, motorists, and officers, a decision was made to end the pursuit.

Officers later used a controlled, slow-speed intervention technique to pin the vehicle against the curb, safely disabling it. The suspect was taken into custody.

Police located a malnourished animal inside the car in poor health. The animal was transported to the Kenosha Campus - Wisconsin Humane Society for care.

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The suspect was transported to the Kenosha County Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.