Pleasant Prairie police chase, Illinois woman arrested: video

Pleasant Prairie police released video of a May 19 pursuit that ended with an Illinois woman in custody.

Officers spotted two cars racing on 75th Street around 11:45 p.m. that night. Police said one car pulled over, but the other led officers on a pursuit. The chase was later called off for safety reasons.

About an hour later, though, police said officers were getting coffee and donuts when they spotted the same car at a nearby gas station.

Officers tried to corner the car, but police said the driver took off, crashed into another vehicle in the parking lot and kept going. Police eventually caught up and arrested the driver, a 26-year-old woman from Illinois.