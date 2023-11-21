Pleasant Prairie police chase, crash of suspected hit-and-run driver

Pleasant Prairie police released dash camera video on Tuesday, Nov. 21 of a police chase of a hit-and-run driver on Monday. It ended with a crash.

Officials said officers were made aware of a hit-and-run that took place at 22nd Avenue and 12the Street. The suspect vehicle struck a Kenosha Highway Department worker and injured him.

Kenosha police officers located the suspect near 80th Street and 39th Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle, but a pursuit ensued.

Pleasant Prairie officers intercepted the vehicle as it drove through Pleasant Prairie. Officers chased the vehicle which went out of sight. The suspect vehicle ended up crashing into a tree at 89th Street and 30th Avenue.

The driver was a 24-year-old man from Gurnee, Illinois. He was treated for minor injuries and taken into custody.

The Kenosha Sheriff's Department will handle the hit-and-run investigation.

The highway department worker is doing OK, officials said.