Pleasant Prairie PD: Suspect knocking on windows, entered home

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Pleasant Prairie Police Department is asking for help after a series of incidents involving the same suspect knocking on windows.

In a Wednesday, April 7 Facebook post, the department said the incidents have occurred "during the past few days."

Police said the suspect has been knocking on windows and, on Tuesday, entered an unoccupied home before continuing to travel around Pleasant Prairie, looking for other homes. He may be wearing an unknown identification lanyard and may try to convince homeowners to enter.

The suspect is involved in at least four Pleasant Prairie incidents, police said. A second suspect stays in a vehicle while the first approaches the house. The vehicle in question is believed to be a black, midsize Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape or similar vehicle.

Police ask anyone to report suspicious activity at 262-694-7363.

