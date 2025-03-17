Pleasant Prairie industrial building fire; nobody hurt

article

Pleasant Prairie firefighters were dispatched on Monday morning, March 17 to a fire at an industrial building on 95th Street.

Crews were sent to the scene around 7:40 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the fire was upgraded to a working still alarm.

The fire was declared under control at 8:11 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the building was released with production anticipated to resume shortly after.

Nobody was hurt.

The following agencies provided assistance during the fire:

From Wisconsin - Pleasant Prairie Police Department Bristol Fire & Rescue Somers Fire & Rescue Kenosha Fire Department Paris Fire & Rescue, Caledonia Fire Department, and The Racine Fire Bells

From Illinois - Newport Fire Protection District, Zion Fire Department, Winthrop Harbor Fire Department, Waukegan Fire Department, Antioch Fire Protection District and Fox Lake Fire Department