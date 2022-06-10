Pleasant Prairie construction; drivers who cut corners ticketed

A busy intersection in Pleasant Prairie is closed for repairs, but even that’s not stopping it from staying busy.

FOX6 only had to stand near these barricades for 10 minutes to see a half-dozen cars weave in and out of a closed intersection.

"It’s an inconvenience – with the price of gas and all that other stuff going on," said Richard Sinde. He lives in the neighborhood closest to Sheridan Road and 165 in Pleasant Prairie.

He’s watched drivers ignore the warning and get tickets.

"We’ve written over 80 citations. our goal is not to have a record day of citations. our goal is to get compliance," said Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana. He says nearly half of them went out on Tuesday alone.

"My main concern is the safety of the traveling public and the safety of those construction workers," he said.

Last week, police say this sedan sideswiped a construction vehicle in the intersection. No one was hurt.

Smetana says this is one of the village’s busiest areas – linking Illinois and Kenosha.

"The enhancements include widening some of those areas, putting up traffic signals to make it safer."

If the signs don’t stop you, police hope the sticker shock will.

Each ticket will cost you around $100 or more.

"It’s the first I’ve heard about it. Shocked me. I’m surprised."

Neighbors say it’s not worth it to cut a few corners.

The next phase of construction will close this intersection to everyone. The DOT expects work to be finished by early September.

Police say cutting down on traffic now, will also help prevent delays in finishing the project.