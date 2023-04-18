Pleasant Prairie company expands; LMI Packaging adding new workers

article

LMI Packaging of Pleasant Prairie has been given the green light to expand its facility at LakeView Corporate Park.

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission unanimously approved Site and Operational Plans for an approximately 50,000-squarefoot addition to the west side of the existing LMI Packaging.

A news release says the building expansion will add to the west side of the 70,955-square-foot LMI Packaging facility. LMI plans to construct the new addition with pre-cast panels and paint that matches the existing facility.

Right now, there are 200 employees, running four shifts with 40 to 50 employees on-site at a time. With the addition, LMI anticipates expanding employment to 200 or 300 full-time and 50 to 75 part-time employees.

The release says LMI is a third-generation family-owned business that produces heat seal lidding for the food and beverage markets. The company relocated to Pleasant Prairie from Illinois in 1993 and recently proposed the building expansion to accommodate the business's strategic needs.

LMI expects to expand the product lines at the facility within two years – and intends to begin the expansion project this May and complete construction in November.

