Pleasant Prairie 3-year-old dies, hit by truck driven by dad in driveway

A 3-year-old died in Pleasant Prairie after the child was accidentally hit by a truck driven by the child's father.

Police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

According to police, the child was trying to get a ball in front of a pickup truck parked in a driveway.

The child's father, unaware the child was there, pulled the truck forward and hit the child.

The child was taken to the hospital, where the child died from his injuries.

"Our hearts are with the family at this tragic time," Pleasant Prairie police said.