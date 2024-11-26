Pleasant Prairie bank robbery; Paul Garchek sentenced, 14 years prison

article

The Brief A Kenosha County judge sentenced Paul Garchek to 14 years in prison for an April bank robbery in Pleasant Prairie. Garchek pleaded guilty in September to a single charge of robbery of a financial institution. A bomb scare charge filed against Garchek was dismissed.



A Kenosha County judge sentenced Paul Garchek to 14 years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with an April bank robbery in Pleasant Prairie.

Garchek pleaded guilty in September to a charge of robbery of a financial institution. A second charge of bomb scare was dismissed but read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Pleasant Prairie police say the bank robbery happened on Saturday, April 6 near 39th Avenue and Springbrook Road.

Officials did not say how much money was stolen, but said no one at the bank was hurt.