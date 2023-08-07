Pleasant Prairie 3-alarm fire, no injuries

Pleasant Prairie firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Monday morning, Aug. 7 near 110th Street and Old Green Bay Road.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found fire coming through the roof of the building.

It was challenging for firefighters because there are no hydrants in the area, so they had to truck in water to fight the fire.

Pleasant Prairie 3-alarm fire

Multiple departments responded, including some from Illinois.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Pleasant Prairie 3-alarm fire

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There were no injuries.

The building was determined to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.