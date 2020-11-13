Expand / Collapse search

Plasma donations needed as virus surge drains hospitals' supplies

By
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Plasma donations needed as virus surge drains hospitals’ supplies

As hospital's available space shrinks due to a rise in COVID-19 patients, so does the supply of convalescent plasma used to help patients with the disease.

MILWAUKEE - As hospitals' available space continues to shrink, so does their supply of life-saving, convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients.

This Thanksgiving, Versiti Blood Center is encouraging Wisconsinites who have recovered from COVID-19 to give plasma -- an easy way the community can help fill an urgent need.

"You’re going to help others at a time when they really need it," said Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president and senior medical director for Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin. "The antibodies in the unit of plasma, help fight the infection of someone who’s clinically ill now."

Convalescent plasma therapy is used to help treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Waxman said hospitals are running low on supplies as the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations around Wisconsin surges.

"In the last couple of weeks, especially the last week, the inventories were so low as of yesterday, we were concerned that over this weekend, we're not going to be able to fill orders immediately," Waxman said.

With thousands of Wisconsinites who have already recovered from the virus, Waxman said hospitals' supplies could be replenished in a matter of days if people answer the call to donate.

"It’s a one-arm procedure. It’s a needle in one arm and blood goes into the machine, and we collect just the plasma," said Waxman.

It is a process that is similar to giving blood for any other occasion, just ask donor Kris Klug -- who headed in to donate for a fifth time on Friday.

COVID-19 survivors meet after life-saving plasma donation

One COVID-19 survivor's plasma donation was used to save the life of another woman who battled the virus.

Last month, FOX6 News cameras were rolling when Klug met a recipient of her plasma -- Unique Edwards -- a mother of three.

"To have met her was very meaningful," Klug said.

It's not just one patient who benefits. Each donation produces enough antibodies to treat up to four people, and donors can give plasma up to 12 times.

"This cannot be created in a lab," said Waxman.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"We should just be a nation of giving, that it should never be an issue of a shortage for something so easy to do," Klug said.

People, like Klug, are giving the gift of life when so many lives have already been taken.

For more information on how to donate, visit versiti.org.

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up to record 7,777; 58 new deaths
slideshow

Wisconsin DHS: COVID-19 cases up to record 7,777; 58 new deaths

 

Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses may be ready this year
slideshow

Millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses may be ready this year

As COVID-19 infections spike in Wisconsin, news that a vaccine is on the horizon could not have come at a better time. 