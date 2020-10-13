COVID-19 survivors meet after life-saving plasma donation

Unique Edwards is a COVID-19 survivor.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, in a special moment caught on camera, she met the woman who donated the convalescent plasma that kept her alive.

A few months ago, Kris Klug donated her plasma after recovering from COVID-19 herself.

"I never thought it would get tracked back, so it was very cool to get the email to have the opportunity to meet Unique," said Klug.

Kris Klug (L) and Unique Edwards (R)

Little did Klug know that her donation would go to a mother of three who desperately needed it.

"She gave plasma which is the reason that I'm still here," said Edwards.

Edwards said it was only after she was cleared to leave the hospital that her doctor told her: "We did not think that you were going to make it. I am glad that you decided to receive the plasma."

On Tuesday, Edwards and Klug celebrated the gift of life -- and made potentially life-saving donations of their own.

"I've donated (plasma) three times, and today I'm going to make my fourth donation," Klug said.

As one Versiti doctor put it, surviving COVID-19 does not leave donors with a scarlet letter. Instead, it offers a chance to become a hero -- and save a life.

Edwards said, for medical reasons, she is not able to donate plasma. However, she is gladly giving what she can -- which is blood.

If you would like to make a life-saving donation, CLICK HERE for more information.