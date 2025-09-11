Plane crash into Lake Michigan off Wind Point, 3 people rescued

An aircraft crashed into Lake Michigan on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

The U.S. Coast Guard Milwaukee confirms that operations are underway for a downed aircraft 12-15 miles off Wind Point (Racine County) in Lake Michigan.

The Coast Guard rescued three people from the crash and is bringing them to the U.S. Coast Guard station on Lincoln Memorial Drive.

