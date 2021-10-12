Expand / Collapse search
Plane crashes in Waukesha, left from Timmerman: FAA

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 49 mins ago
Waukesha
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Credit: David Eicher article

Credit: David Eicher

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A small airplane has crashed in Waukesha, officials confirm for FOX6 News.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the single-engine aircraft crashed in a residential neighborhood around 9:35 a.m.

The plane was headed from Timmerman Airport in Milwaukee to a regional airport in Salinas, Kansas, according to the FAA.

David Eicher tweeted the picture above – showing the crash scene. 

Officials have set up a staging area at a nearby church in the Village of Waukesha.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash. The NTSB will be tasked with determining what caused the crash. Neither agency identified people involved in aircraft accidents, the FAA said.

FOX6 News has a crew at the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

