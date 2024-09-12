article

The Brief A former teacher at Pius XI Catholic High School has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a student. The investigation began in May 2023 with accusations of inappropriate touching and comments.



A former Pius XI Catholic High School choir teacher has been sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting a student.

Court records show 34-year-old John Anshus pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault of a student by school staff and one count of exposing his genitals. He was then sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison and a year-and-a-half of extended supervision.

The investigation started in May 2023. The former choir teacher was accused of inappropriate touching and comments made to girls.

At the time, Pius XI administration sent out a letter to parents. It notified them of the investigation – and that the long-term substitute, Anshus, was put on a leave of absence. During the investigation, court filings said Anshus was fired.

In February 2024, detectives learned new information, alleging that Anshus sexually assaulted a student.