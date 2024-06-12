Former Pius XI choir teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

A former Pius XI choir teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student. The allegations date back more than a year.

The investigation started in May 2023. The former choir teacher is accused of inappropriate touching and comments made to girls.

At the time, Pius XI administration sent out a letter to parents. It notified them of the investigation – and that the long-term substitute, John Anshus, was put on a leave of absence. During the investigation, court filings say Anshus was fired.

Pius XI High School, Milwaukee

In February 2024, detectives learned new information alleging that Anshus assaulted a student. Prosecutors charged Anshus on Wednesday, June 12 with felony sexual assault of a student by school staff and exposing his genitals.

It is unclear if Anshus has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

In a statement Wednesday, a Pius XI spokesperson said it was aware of the charges – and said the school did not have anything else to add.

Anshus is scheduled to make his first appearance in Milwaukee County court on the charges on June 28.