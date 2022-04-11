Expand / Collapse search

Pitbull coming to Milwaukee; tickets on sale April 15

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
9:14AM
Pitbull (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gateway Celebrity Fight Night Foundation )

MILWAUKEE - Pitbull will perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 26.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com

Fans can also register now for early access to tickets for the artist presale at www.pitbullmusic.com/tour

Fans who register for the presale will receive the presale password via text and email 25 minutes before the presale begins.

