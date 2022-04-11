Pitbull coming to Milwaukee; tickets on sale April 15

article

Pitbull will perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 26.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Fans can also register now for early access to tickets for the artist presale at www.pitbullmusic.com/tour.

Fans who register for the presale will receive the presale password via text and email 25 minutes before the presale begins.