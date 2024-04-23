Expand / Collapse search

Pitbull at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 31

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 23, 2024 8:40am CDT
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - DECEMBER 10: Pitbull performs on stage during The Trilogy Tour at Rogers Arena on December 10, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Pitbull will perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 31. 

Tickets go on sale beginning on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

 The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, backstage tour and photo op on-stage, pre-show VIP lounge, specially designed VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

For more information, visit vipnation.com