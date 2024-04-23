Pitbull at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Aug. 31
MILWAUKEE - Pitbull will perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Tickets go on sale beginning on Friday, April 26 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, backstage tour and photo op on-stage, pre-show VIP lounge, specially designed VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected.
For more information, visit vipnation.com.