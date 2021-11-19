Expand / Collapse search

Pickup truck, tractor collide; 2 people hurt in Dodge County wreck

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF EMMET, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious traffic crash on Welsh Road near Five Mile Road, in the Township of Emmet – about three miles north of Watertown – on Friday, Nov. 19.

Officials say around 3 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a report of a crash involving a farm tractor and pickup truck. The initial investigation showed the pickup truck was southbound on Welsh Road. A farm tractor entered the roadway from a private driveway – and both vehicles collided. The pickup truck rolled over in the ditch after the collision. 

The driver of the pickup, a 42-year-old Reeseville man, was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries. A passenger of the pickup, a 40-year-old Reeseville woman, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with possible serious injuries. 

The tractor driver, a 62-year-old rural Watertown man, received minor injuries and was not transported. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Lack of seat belt use is a factor in the seriousness of the injuries. 

