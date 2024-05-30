Pick 'n Save ending self-checkouts at select stores; shoppers react

When you shop for groceries, do you use the self-checkout lanes? Well, you soon might not have a choice at some stores.

Pick 'n Save says it is implementing a no self-checkout pilot program.

Patricia Edwards shops exclusively at the east side Pick 'n Save on Garfield in Milwaukee.

But she was surprised when she couldn't find the self-checkout machines.

"I don’t know why they closed it down," said Patricia Edwards.

She's not the only shopper to notice.

"I saw the signs were up, but I couldn’t’ find them. I went back and forth a couple of times," said shopper Steve Wolski.

FOX6 asked Pick 'n Save what the circumstances are.

A spokesperson says: "We are implementing a no-self-checkout pilot at select stores in Wisconsin. We anticipate this change will help us better serve our customers’ needs."

Shoppers worry it'll be less convenient and more time-consuming.

"It’ll probably just slow me down a little bit," added Wolski.

"During the day and stuff it’ll usually be real packed and so it’s going to take more time, it’s going to be more longer lines," added Edwards. "Some of those lines are very long, waiting for there, and they’re short-staffed too," said Paul Zasadny, a former employee.

Paul Zasadny says he used to work at the east side location. He says theft was an issue, especially at the self-checkouts.

"I’d hear from security about that from time to time," added Zasadny.

FOX6 asked the company what prompted the change, and what locations would be impacted, but never heard back.

FOX6 did call about ten other Pick 'n Save locations in Milwaukee, all of which said their self-checkouts are still open at this time.