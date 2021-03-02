Expand / Collapse search

Select Pick 'n Save, Metro Markets join vaccination efforts in WI

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced on Tuesday, March 2 that certain Kroger stores will start to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week. In Wisconsin, Kroger includes the following Roundy’s grocery stores: Metro Market and Pick 'n Save.

Kroger joins Walgreens as pharmacy participants in the program to help provide a broader reach into communities in need of vaccines.

A news release says for the first week, the federal government will ship 2,340 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kroger. Kroger plans to distribute this to their stores that are not already receiving vaccine through the state allocation.

Metro Market

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Kroger has a total of 67 stores in Wisconsin and anticipates that most of them will receive vaccine through either the state or federal allocation. In addition to its federal allocation, Kroger will also receive 1,552 vaccine doses from the state this week.

Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin can check Kroger’s website or call 866-211-5320 to schedule an appointment as they are available.

WI DHS: 324 new positive cases of COVID-19 in state; 28 new deaths
slideshow

WI DHS: 324 new positive cases of COVID-19 in state; 28 new deaths

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 324 Tuesday, March 2, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 564,592.

Keeping our mental health in check amid COVID-19 pandemic
slideshow

Keeping our mental health in check amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gloria Jacobson, the dean of Cardinal Stritch University's College of Nursing and Health Sciences, joins FOX6 WakeUp with details. 

With new wave of vaccine eligibility, WI’s registry website not live

On the day when thousands of Wisconsinites are eligible to get vaccinated, one place they were told they could sign up wasn't online.