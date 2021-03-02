Select Pick 'n Save, Metro Markets join vaccination efforts in WI

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced on Tuesday, March 2 that certain Kroger stores will start to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week. In Wisconsin, Kroger includes the following Roundy’s grocery stores: Metro Market and Pick 'n Save.

Kroger joins Walgreens as pharmacy participants in the program to help provide a broader reach into communities in need of vaccines.

A news release says for the first week, the federal government will ship 2,340 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to Kroger. Kroger plans to distribute this to their stores that are not already receiving vaccine through the state allocation.

Metro Market

Kroger has a total of 67 stores in Wisconsin and anticipates that most of them will receive vaccine through either the state or federal allocation. In addition to its federal allocation, Kroger will also receive 1,552 vaccine doses from the state this week.

Anyone currently eligible for the vaccine in Wisconsin can check Kroger’s website or call 866-211-5320 to schedule an appointment as they are available.