Physical altercation at Mayfair Mall; 1 bit by security K-9

A security K-9 bit a person during an altercation at Wauwatosa's Mayfair Mall last week, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Altercation at Mayfair Mall

The backstory:

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers responded to the mall around 6:17 p.m. on March 28 for a reported fight.

When officers arrived at the scene, security advised the fight had ended and all parties left the property. Mall security did not request any police enforcement for the disorderly behavior.

Police said it has since been learned there was a verbal interaction between two groups of people believed to be known to each other. That escalated to a physical altercation and security intervention – where the K-9 bite occurred.

The person who was bitten reported the incident to the police around noon on Saturday, March 29.

What they're saying:

In a statement, the Wauwaotsa Police Department said:

"This incident is a civil matter, not a criminal one. Our involvement is limited to filing the initial report and forwarding the report to the Health Department, in accordance with standard protocol for all animal bite incidents. This incident did not involve Wauwatosa Police officers or our Police K9s."