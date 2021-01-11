Pharmacists urge state to activate Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccine plan

article

The Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin (PSW) on Monday, Jan. 11 called for the "immediate activation of Phase 1b" of the COVID-19 vaccination plan in the state -- and for the "rapid expansion of pharmacies receiving vaccine."

In a letter to Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm (complete letter below), the PSW stated the following:

"Pharmacies serve as a crucial asset and partner in the fight against COVID-19 and providing more flexibility to pharmacies to provide vaccines is a necessary next step to have a more efficient dissemination of the vaccine. Some pharmacies are already involved, but enlisting all of our willing, ready, and able pharmacy providers will exponentially increase the opportunities for vaccination."

The PSW is requesting that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) follow states like Michigan, New Jersey, and North Caroline in activating Phase 1b immediately.

The letter to Palm says, "The State should be focused on decreasing barriers and pain points and the engagement of an 'all hands on deck' approach."