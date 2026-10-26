The Brief A Brookfield man has been sentenced in what federal prosecutors described as a "Phantom Hacker Scam." Ankurkumar Patel was sentenced to seven years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.3 million in restitution. A Phantom Hacker Scam is a type of fraud that primarily targets elderly victims.



A Brookfield man convicted in what federal prosecutors described as a "Phantom Hacker Scam" money laundering scheme has been sentenced to prison.

Federal prison sentence

In court:

Ankurkumar Patel, 44, pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy in June. Earlier this month, a judge sentenced Patel to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay more than $1.3 million in restitution to the victims.

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Money laundering conspiracy

The backstory:

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Patel admitted to retrieving and laundering more than $1 million from elderly victims in multiple states. Court documents revealed Patel also conspired to launder the stolen funds by distributing them to co-conspirators through anonymous, covert transactions, with much of the money eventually sent overseas.

Federal Courthouse in downtown Milwaukee

What is a Phantom Hacker Scam?

Dig deeper:

A Phantom Hacker Scam is a type of fraud that primarily targets elderly victims, according to federal prosecutors. Participants pose as customer service agents with a company or government agency and falsely claim the victim's identity or back account has been hacked or compromised.

The fraudster then refers the victim to a co-conspirator, prosecutors said, who poses as a law enforcement agent and directs the victim to move money – usually in the form of cash or physical gold – to a third-party or government account for safe keeping. The co-conspirator then coordinates the transfer of funds to other participants in the scheme who act as couriers.