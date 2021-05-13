Expand / Collapse search

Pfizer vaccine approved for children ages 12-15 in Wisconsin

Wisconsin now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 12-15

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses for full protection and is the first and only vaccine available for this age group.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that children 12-15 years old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinations can begin starting Thursday, May 13. 

After clinical trials and a review of all available data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized Pfizer’s request to expand the emergency use authorization (EUA) to include adolescents ages 12-15. On Wednesday, May 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) confirmed the vaccine is safe and voted to recommend the vaccine to the age group.

"This pandemic has been tough on everyone, but I know it has been especially hard for our kids," said Gov. Tony Evers. "Now with a COVID-19 vaccine available for the first time, we can offer our children protection against the virus. Whether they are at school, playing ball with their friends, or taking a family vacation, vaccinating your kids means they can get back to doing the things they love while also staying safe and healthy."

Parents and guardians of children ages 12-15 can schedule a vaccination using a variety of options, including with their health care provider, at community-based vaccination clinics, local and tribal health departments, or pharmacies. To locate a provider administering the Pfizer vaccine, visit Vaccines.gov(link is external). Parents and guardians can learn more by visiting the COVID-19: Resources for Parents and Guardians page or by calling 1-844-684-1064 toll-free.

