The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee on USA TODAY's Best Historic Hotel List

The Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee has been named one of USA TODAY’s "10 best historic hotels in the U.S." It ranked #6.

A news release says The Pfister was nominated for this national recognition by a panel of hotel experts with the top 10 winners determined by online voting from readers. Check out the full list.

Right now, the release says The Pfister is undergoing an extensive, state-of-the-art, multi-phased renovation to further elevate its guest experience. The renovation is expected to cost roughly $20 million and be complete in spring 2024. The project will feature fully revitalized ballrooms and meeting spaces, all-new guest rooms in the hotel’s historic tower, and enhancements to the hotel’s lobby, lobby bar and Café at the Pfister.

The Pfister holds the largest Victorian art collection of any hotel in the world. Originally collected by Guido and Charles Pfister, the expansive collection can be found on every floor throughout the hotel.