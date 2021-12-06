Pewaukee salon helping family in need

A salon in Pewaukee is rallying around a local family as their nine-year-old son battles a rare childhood cancer. The campaign is called "Hope for Healing."

Eli Hansen is your typical nine-year-old. He loves baseball, soccer, and video games.

"He is just a kid who is full of life and just sees the joy in life," said Chris Hansen.

He's been fighting Neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer, since he was four years old.

"Over the last five or six years, going to New York City to Chicago, Michigan," said Chris Hansen.

The family is now traveling to North Carolina for another treatment trial.

To help with travel and lodging expenses, Spargo Salon & Spa in Pewaukee is starting a new campaign called "Hope and Healing."

"Pewaukee is such a close-knit community and I feel like when anybody goes through something in our community, Pewaukee just rallies behind them," said Laura Chapman, Co-Owner, Spargo Salon & Spa.

This is the first year for the "Hope for Healing" campaign – and it is also happening at the same time the salon is also raising funds and awareness for the MACC Fund.

"The MACC Fund, Hope and Healing, that’s really what we as individuals are all about, what Spargo is all about," said Jeremy Chapman, Co-Owner, Spargo Salon & Spa.

The Hansen family is thankful for the help.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"The community’s been there for, since day one, we are so appreciative of that we can’t say that enough, and we are thankful for Spargo and what they’re doing," said Chris Hansen.

The support, not only for Eli, but for the other Hansen siblings as well.

"It’s very easy to put all the focus on Eli as the patient, and he is definitely going through the most, but it definitely impacts the whole family. For people to recognize that and be able to include the siblings in their love and support is amazing," said Jamie Hansen.

People can donate to the "Hope for Healing" GoFundMe set up for the Hansen family until Dec. 24.