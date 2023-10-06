Robotic, automated Pewaukee coffee shop opens off I-94

A new coffee shop opened in Pewaukee on Friday, Oct. 6 – but there were no baristas to be found.

Octane Coffee, located right off I-94 at County Highway F, uses robotics to get every customer a freshly crafted drink. Adrian Deasy, a local engineer and now entrepreneur, spent years creating the fully automated system to eliminate wait times.

"We always wanted to have the fastest service, it’s been a passion of mine," he said. "I’m a mechanical engineer, I love robotics, loved coffee, I thought this could be a very powerful, usable, daily tool that could save people time."

As far as the coffee and beverage flavors, Octane Coffee joined forces with local businesses Pilcrow Coffee, Stone Creek Coffee and Healthy Roots juices.